Josh Bell Trade to Marlins: Guardians send $16,500,000 slugger to Miami in exchange for Jean Segura and Kahlil Watson

Minutes before the trade deadline passed, the Miami Marlins landed veteran slugger Josh Bell from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Jean Segura and Kahlil Watson. The Marlins were looking to improve the power-hitting in their current lineup, and the acquisition of Bell does just that.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Miami Marlins are acquiring first baseman Josh Bell from the Cleveland Guardians for infielder Jean Segura and infield prospect Kahlil Watson, sources tell ESPN.

At 30 years old, Josh Bell was not seen as a part of the Guardians' future plans, however, he will become a key member of the Marlins lineup. Bell was in the first year of his two-year, $33 million deal with the Guardians. He has a player option for the 2024 season valued at $16.5 million, which he may elect to exercise to remain in Miami.

Bell has endured a bit of a down season this year for the Cleveland Guardians, however, what he brings to the table is exactly what the Miami Marlins need. Through 97 games this year, the veteran first baseman has hit 11 home runs and 48 RBIs, while leaving much to be desired in the batting average department as it currently sits at .233.

Heading into the trade deadline, the Miami Marlins were focused on improving their power. Earlier on Tuesday, they began to address that need by landing slugger Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for pitching prospect Jake Eder.

Welcome to Miami, Jake! pic.twitter.com/E9gJ0NazeD The Marlins have acquired INF Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Minor League pitcher LHP Jake Eder.Welcome to Miami, Jake! #MakeItMiami

A look at what the Cleveland Guardians landed in the Josh Bell deal

On the other side of the deal, Cleveland landed two players in the process, veteran Jean Segura and prospect Khalil Watson. The Guardians are currently in the hunt for a postseason berth, however, it has been reported that the club will release Segura following the deal.

Zack Meisel @ZackMeisel The Guardians will release Jean Segura. He's owed the rest of his salary this year, $8.5M for next season plus a $2M buyout for '25.

Kahlil Watson could become a key piece for the Guardians in the future. The shortstop was taken in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Marlins, and now projects to become an important rebuilding piece if Cleveland elects to shed more veterans this offseason.

Khalil Watson was the 16TH OVERALL pick in 2021, and was once one of the premier names card collectors were going after. That’s an awesome grab after already getting Kyle Manzardo twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… WOOOOAH! Josh Bell for Jean Segura and Khalil Watson??Khalil Watson was the 16TH OVERALL pick in 2021, and was once one of the premier names card collectors were going after. That’s an awesome grab after already getting Kyle Manzardo

Prior to this deal, the Cleveland Guardians were able to land another to prospect by landing first baseman Kyle Manzardo from the Tampa Bay Rays for veteran pitcher Aaron Civale.