The Miami Marlins have reportedly agreed to terms with two-time All-Star Jean Segura. Segura was a critical piece of the Philadelphia Phillies over the last four seasons, but will now be making Miami his home. His defensive strength and offensive consistency made him one of the top free agents available.

In 2022, Segura hit a batting average of .277 and blasted ten home runs. These numbers may not jump off the screen, but they do show he is a solid depth player. While he is no longer capable of being the best player on a team, his veteran presence will be an asset in the clubhouse.

The signing was first reported by Hector Gomez and shared to Twitter by Fox Sports.

"The Miami Marlins are signing Jean Segura to a 2-year deal" - Fox Sports

This is one of the biggest signings this offseason for the Miami Marlins, who are not known for spending big in free agency.

Jean Segura brings experience and consistency to a young Miami Marlins team

Segura might not be going on a World Series run in 2023 like he did in 2022 with the Philadelphia Phillies, but he still has a chance to win. With a budding star in Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Marlins are a team on the rise.

This highlight package posted to YouTube shows what Segura will be bringing to the Marlins over the next two years.

Jean Segura has 11 years of MLB experience, and now those experiences will be to the benefit of the Marlins.

