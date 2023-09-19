What happened to Luis Arraez? Marlins star offensive slugger reportedly hurt during warmups

Miami Marlins slugger Luis Arraez injured himself during pregame warmups on Tuesday. He was seen talking with trainers while holding his left leg and eventually walked off the field in pain.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker stated that Arraez stepped on a ball while taking fielding drills. He was slated to hit leadoff and play second base for Miami's matchup with the New York Mets. The Marlins have yet to announce an updated lineup.

This is an unfortunate injury for somebody trying to finish the season with the league's best batting average. Arraez has a .354 average, with Ronald Acuna Jr. breathing down his neck with an average of .336.

Miami Marlins cannot handle a Luis Arraez injury right now

The Miami Marlins cannot handle a Luis Arraez injury right now. They are on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason. They are a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, who are tied for the final National League Wild Card spot.

Arraez is the team's offensive leader. On Monday, he went 2-for-4, making him the second player in the league to reach 200 hits. He is just the fourth player in Marlins' history to have reached this feat.

Arraez must be in the lineup as this team makes their final push to make the postseason. Miami has a few series against weaker teams to close out the regular season that they need to take advantage of.

They finish their series with the Mets before taking on the Milwaukee Brewers. This will be their toughest opponent this month. After that, the Marlins take on the Mets again and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Marlins have their destiny in their own hands. How they finish will determine if they can make the postseason or not.