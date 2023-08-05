What happened to Marcell Ozuna? Braves slugger tossed after arguing a called third strike

Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna saw his day end early on Saturday as he was ejected in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs. Ozuna was unhappy about being rung up on a borderline pitch from Javier Assad.

After striking out, Ozuna stood in disbelief at home plate for a few seconds. As he walked away, he said something that caught the home plate umpire's attention, and he was quickly ejected.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After his ejection, Marcell Ozuna had a few more words for the home plate umpire before manager Brian Snitker came out. Snitker was apparently okay with the explanation from the umpire as Snitker walked back to the dugout quickly.

Ozuna has made headlines in the last few seasons with some of his choices both on and off the field. Last year, he was arrested on a DUI charge. More recently, he was removed from a game in June for failing to hustle.

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves are red-hot

Braves Cubs Baseball

The Atlanta Braves are the hottest team in baseball at the moment. Their 70-37 record is the best in baseball, and they do not look to be slowing down soon.

The Braves are getting stellar play from a multitude of players. Marcell Ozuna is on pace to have a career year at the plate this season. He is hitting .232/.307/.474 with 23 home runs. He is just 14 home runs shy of tying his career-best in a single season.

Atlanta is also getting great play from Ronald Acuna Jr., who is having an MVP-caliber year. He leads the league in stolen bases (51) and is right behind Luis Arraez for best batting average (.338).

The Braves look like a serious contender this season. It will be tough to stop this team in a postseason series.