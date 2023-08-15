What happened to Marcus Stroman? Cubs star $25,000,000 pitcher faces setback in injury recovery

The Chicago Cubs remain in the hunt for a postseason berth, however, they will need to continue to do so without star pitcher Marcus Stroman. The two-time All-Star was set to return from the IL on Wednesday to face the Chicago White Sox, however, he has suffered a setback on his road to recovery.

"Marcus Stroman, who was set to come off the IL and pitch tomorrow for the Cubs, has right rib discomfort, so he will not face the White Sox on Wednesday." - @JesseRogersESPN

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the 32-year-old is suffering from right rib discomfort, which will keep him out of the rotation. Marcus Stroman has been on the IL since Aug. 1 after dealing with right hip inflammation, and while the Cubs were hoping that he would miss only one start, that will not be the case.

It remains to be seen how long Stroman will be out of the lineup, however, given how close he was to returning Wednesday, it's likely that he should be able to make his next start.

The Chicago Cubs will be patiently awaiting his return to the pitching rotation as they sit only one game out of the final National League Wild Card spot. However, any losses at this stage of the year could be devastating to their postseason hopes as the Cincinnati Reds are also only one game out of the Wild Card spot.

"The #Cubs are 1 game out of the wild card spot..."

It remains unclear who will take his place Wednesday, however, the Chicago Cubs did recall right-handed pitcher Michael Rucker from Triple-A Iowa.

A look at Marcus Stroman's 2023 campaign so far

The veteran starter has been one of the best pitchers this season for the Chicago Cubs, earning the second All-Star selection of this career. Through 128.1 innings this year, Stroman has posted an impressive 10-8 record with a 3.85 ERA and 111 strikeouts.

Earlier this season, Marcus Stroman was performing as one of the best pitchers in baseball, however, as the year has progressed, his numbers have taken a dip. While he still remains one of the top pitchers on the team, alongside Justin Steele, he gave up at least four runs in four of his last five games before hitting the IL.