What happened to Michael A. Taylor and Derek Shomon? Twins slugger and coach exit game vs Tigers early

Michael A. Taylor and hitting coach Derek Shomon had their days come to an early end in Friday's matchup against the Detroit Tigers. Taylor was mad after the home plate umpire rang him up on a questionable strike three call.

Taylor and Shomon joined manager Rocco Baldelli, who was ejected in the second inning for arguing over balls and strikes. Home plate umpire Lance Barrett had his hands full on Friday.

#MLB Michael A. Taylor ejected after a 3-2 pitch that was a ball was called for a strike. Assistant hitting coach Derek Shoman also got tossed. Michael A. Taylor ejected after a 3-2 pitch that was a ball was called for a strike. Assistant hitting coach Derek Shoman also got tossed.#MNTwins 4#Tigers 0#Umpires 3#MLB

Michael A. Taylor isn't known to be the kind of player to voice his frustrations in public. But this call was egregious, and he couldn't control himself. It's tough being punched out on a pitch like that.

Ted @tlschwerz Lance Barrett continues to suck tonight.



He just threw Michael A. Taylor out for being mad on a wrong ball four call. Lance Barrett continues to suck tonight.He just threw Michael A. Taylor out for being mad on a wrong ball four call. https://t.co/MnmkGXyzTy

The called third strike nearly touches the white line in the right-handed batter's box. If Taylor did get contact on that, he would have shattered his bat in half. In no league is that ever a strike.

While being an umpire is tough, you must be at your best. Every pitch matters, and a wrong call could drastically change the at-bat and the game. This is why players and managers come unglued on the ones who control the game.

With Michael A. Taylor's ejection, is Rocco Baldelli's fiery leadership influencing his players?

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

People from the Minnesota Twins organization have been getting tossed left and right this week. Manager Rocco Baldelli has been ejected twice in three games. Slugger Joey Gallo was ejected during Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

You rarely see this many ejections stemming from one team throughout a few games. But the Twins are in a tight battle for first place in the American League Central. They hold a one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians, who have turned it on recently. Things are getting intense, and the Twins don't want to lose control over the division.

