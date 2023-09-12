What happened to Nolan Gorman? Cardinals slugger pulled from game in first inning vs Orioles

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Gorman had to be removed early from Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. He appeared to have injured himself while running to first base.

Gorman came up limping after reaching first base on a fielder's choice. He was removed from the game and replaced by Richie Palacios. Palacios took over right field, Tommy Edman moved from center field to second base, and Lars Nootbaar moved from right field to center field.

More information regarding Nolan Gorman's injury should be made available after the game. As for now, he will likely be day-to-day until testing is done.

Dealing with an injury is the last thing Gorman wants. He had just returned from the IL at the end of August. He missed a little less than two weeks with a back injury.

The St. Louis Cardinals have high expectations for Nolan Gorman and a few other young players

This season has been one to forget for the St. Louis Cardinals and its fanbase. Many had this team pegged to win the National League Central, but that will not happen. They sit in the division's basement with their 63-81 record.

However, all things are not bad in St. Louis. The team is excited about the future with their young players like Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker.

Last Tuesday, against the Atlanta Braves, the duo made history. Gorman hit two home runs in the game, and Walker had one himself. This meant the Cardinals had two hitters age 23 or younger with 15-plus home runs. No other team in the league can say this.

While this season has been a lost cause, these young sluggers give hope to the future. Watch for the Cardinals to turn the corner next season and get back to being a competitive ballclub.