What happened to Pete Walker? Blue Jays pitching coach ejected from game vs Padres

In a bizarre turn of events, Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected from the game during a mound visit. A coach being ejected from a MLB game is certainly nothing new, but the way this one went certainly was. Walker was speaking directly with his pitcher Alek Manoah and his teammates. Seemingly nothing was directed at the umpire.

The umpires in these games have the full authority to eject any player or any coach during the game. This one is certainly among the most strange, and is already leading to speculation about what Walker was saying. Considering this is Manoah's second start after his struggles earlier this season, going without his coach won't be easy.

Jomboy Media shared a video of the bizarre ejection on Twitter.

Alek Manoah's night just got an added layer of difficulty

"Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker wasn’t even looking at the umpire when he got ejected" - Jomboy Media

We have seen nearly every type of ejection this season, but this might take the cake for the most bizarre. Walker is simply there doing his job, and the umpire ejected him. The umpire must be confident that this is a defensible decsion, otherwise he wouldn't dare risk making it.

Pete Walker's ejection puts the Toronto Blue Jays in even more of a hole

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day

The Blue Jays have a tough enough opponent in the San Diego Padres, they really didn't need to lose one of their coaches. Until we get more answers on what exactly Walker was saying, this remains an inexplicable ejection. Juan Soto and the rest of the Padres offense could zero in on a pitchers weaknesses even quicker now.

It is also a warning to both teams that this series will be tightly monitored by the officiating staff. It will be fascinating to watch how this one ejection affects the rest of the series.

