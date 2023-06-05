What happened to Ronny Mauricio? Mets top prospect big league callup set to be delayed

Ronny Mauricio is one of the best prospects for the New York Mets. He was supposed to be called up to the big leagues soon. However, he met with an unfortunate incident, and as a result, his callup had to be delayed in the process.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Ronny Mauricio was removed from today's game after a collision at second base. Ronny Mauricio was removed from today's game after a collision at second base. https://t.co/evs5FASABJ

The incident took place during the Triple-A Syracuse vs. Rochester game on Sunday. Rochester's Cody Wilson attempted to steal second base in the game. Ronny Mauricio, who was playing at second base, attempted to stop Wilson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This resulted in Mauricio's left foot partly blocking Wilson from sliding into the base. Consequently, there was a collision and Mauricio went down. He stayed down for a few minutes but was able to get up and walk off the field on his own.

It was later revealed by Joel Sherman of The New York Post that the initial diagnosis showed that Mauricio had suffered from a sprained ankle. This unfortunate incident has put his MLB debut on hold.

For now, the Mets will determine whether Mauricio should serve a stint on the IL list. Healing completely from a sprained ankle can take quite some time. Given Mauricio's baseball talents, the Mets would want him to be fully recovered before they consider debuting him in the major leagues.

Injury List of the New York Mets in 2023

The New York Mets have lost some of their major players in 2023 due to injuries

The New York Mets have been plagued by the injury bug in the 2023 season. They have already lost some of their best players to injuries.

These include players like Jose Quintana, Omar Narvaez, Edwin Uceta, Edwin Diaz, Tim Locastro, Sam Coonrod, Elieser Hernandez, Bryce Montes de Oca, and Stephen Ridings. In such a situation, they hoped that Mauricio's debut would be an advantage for the team. However, now that their prospect is injured, there is no solution in sight for the Mets.

The Mets are now waiting for Mauricio to be fully recovered and eventually make his MLB debut.

Poll : 0 votes