What happened to Shane McClanahan? Tampa Bay Rays star pitcher exits game vs. Royals early

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan had his Thursday start cut short against the Kansas City Royals. The hard-throwing lefty lasted just 3.2 innings before leaving the game with an apparent injury.

The trainer met McClanahan on the mound, followed by manager Kevin Cash. After a short conversation, Cash pulled McClanahan. It is being reported that he was dealing with back tightness.

Bally Sports Sun: Rays @BallyRays Sugar Shane's night is done in the top of the fourth. Sugar Shane's night is done in the top of the fourth. https://t.co/khsQTqGwNo

Shane McClanahan did his best to convince his manager to stay in the game but to no avail. Given his importance to the rotation, Cash didn't want to take any chances with his ace.

After McClanahan exited the game, the Rays turned to their bullpen. Fortunately, Tampa Bay has a ton of experience in bullpen games, as they are among the few teams that use bullpen starters.

The Rays are hoping this isn't anything serious. They're already without Drew Rasmussen, who was placed on the 60-day IL with a flexor injury. The team is also without left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs who had Tommy John surgery in April and will miss the season.

Shane McClanahan has been on a tear this season

McClanahan has been a workhorse for the Tampa Bay Rays this season. He has an 11-1 record this season, which leads the league. He also has a 2.12 ERA and an ERA+ of 191, which also leads the league.

He's been a big reason why the Rays have gotten off to the start that they have. They have the best record in all of baseball at 52-25. The closest team to them is the Atlanta Braves, with a 48-26 record.

Tampa Bay can't afford to miss McClanahan for an extended period. He's turned into the team's ace and has put himself in contention for the American League Cy Young award.

