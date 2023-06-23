Create

What happened to Shane McClanahan? Tampa Bay Rays star pitcher exits game vs. Royals early

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jun 23, 2023 01:18 GMT
Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan had his Thursday start cut short against the Kansas City Royals. The hard-throwing lefty lasted just 3.2 innings before leaving the game with an apparent injury.

The trainer met McClanahan on the mound, followed by manager Kevin Cash. After a short conversation, Cash pulled McClanahan. It is being reported that he was dealing with back tightness.

Sugar Shane's night is done in the top of the fourth. https://t.co/khsQTqGwNo

Shane McClanahan did his best to convince his manager to stay in the game but to no avail. Given his importance to the rotation, Cash didn't want to take any chances with his ace.

After McClanahan exited the game, the Rays turned to their bullpen. Fortunately, Tampa Bay has a ton of experience in bullpen games, as they are among the few teams that use bullpen starters.

The Rays are hoping this isn't anything serious. They're already without Drew Rasmussen, who was placed on the 60-day IL with a flexor injury. The team is also without left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs who had Tommy John surgery in April and will miss the season.

Shane McClanahan has been on a tear this season

Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays
Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays

McClanahan has been a workhorse for the Tampa Bay Rays this season. He has an 11-1 record this season, which leads the league. He also has a 2.12 ERA and an ERA+ of 191, which also leads the league.

Shane McClanahan, Wicked 87mph Changeup. 🤢 https://t.co/dhC3evPSPx

He's been a big reason why the Rays have gotten off to the start that they have. They have the best record in all of baseball at 52-25. The closest team to them is the Atlanta Braves, with a 48-26 record.

Tampa Bay can't afford to miss McClanahan for an extended period. He's turned into the team's ace and has put himself in contention for the American League Cy Young award.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

The Zion Williamson baby momma drama finally ends?! Porn star Moriah Mills ends ties??!

Quick Links

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...