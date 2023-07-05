What happened to Shohei Ohtani? Angels superstar leaves pitching start with the athletic trainer 

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani left his pitching start against the San Diego Padres with a trainer in tow, which implies he was hurt. It was likely the end of his start regardless, due to the back-to-back home runs he just gave up. While it may not have been his best start, Ohtani suffering an injury is the last possible thing the Angels could afford.

The Angels will be without Mike Trout for a significant amount of time, with his likely return not coming until August. Earlier in this very game, Rendon left the game after fouling a ball off his leg. These are essentially the three best and most important players on the team, and they could all be lost in one 24 hour span.

Jeff Fletcher, a Los Angeles Angels beat writer, was the first to report that Ohtani left the game with a trainer.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR Ohtani gave up a HR to Jake Cronenworth on a 92 mph fastball, and now he's leaving the game with the trainer.



He previously gave up a 2-run HR to Xander Bogaerts.



This is an important distinction from being pulled from the game, as this likely indicates their was a medical issue.

Fletcher would go on to confirm that it is a contusion for Rendon and a blist for Ohtani.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR Anthony Rendon has a left shin contusion, X-rays negative.



Thankfully, this is an issue that will just take some time to resolve and shouldn't take him out long-term.

Shohei Ohtani's injury caps off the worst case scenario Los Angeles Angels fans have been fearing

Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres

Seeing star players go down with injury is something every fan of every MLB team fears. The Angels just watched all three of their stars suffer injuries. They may have avoided disaster, but losing players of this caliber for any amount of time can cost them in the standings.

Especially with the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers ahead of them in the American League West.

