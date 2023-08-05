What happened to Terry Francona? Guardians manager ejected from game vs White Sox

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona's night ended early on Friday in a matchup against the Chicago White Sox. He was tossed for arguing with the home plate umpire in the fourth inning.

Francona was upset after Brayan Rocchio was called out at second base. The play was initially ruled safe, but Ricchio's hand came off second base. It went to a replay review, where the call was overturned.

Tim Anderson appeared to have pushed Rocchio's hand off the bag, but the officials in New York did not see it as such.

As a defender, you cannot force a baserunner off the bag. Terry Francona felt both the umpire crew and the officials in New York botched this. This is Francona's second ejection of the season, both coming against the White Sox.

Terry Francona is an excellent manager

Terry Francona has now been ejected 49 times in his managerial career. He ranks third among active managers in ejections, right behind San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin and Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.

Players love playing for a manager who will stand up for his players like Francona does. He always has their backs, whether he believes his players are wrong or right.

"We know that we got a guy that's at the head of our ship that takes care of us and has our backs every single day" said Austin Hedges about Francona's leadership last season.

Francona has been a big reason for Cleveland's success. They have won the American League Central four out of the last seven years, with last season being their most recent. They will look to do the same this season and avenge their ALDS postseason loss to the New York Yankees.

The Guardians currently sit in second place in the division, 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins.