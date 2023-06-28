What happened to Terry Francona? Guardians manager to miss game against Royals

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will not be managing Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals. Francona was not feeling well in pregame, leading to his dismissal.

Francona will undergo precautionary testing at a local hospital in Kansas City. Demarlo Hale, the team's bench coach, will take over the duties for Francona. Hale has experience at the position as he was named the team's acting manager in 2021 when Francona took a leave of absence due to health reasons.

Terry Francona has had a few different health scares over the last few years. In 2020, he dealt with a gastrointestinal problem and a blood-clotting issue. In 2021, he had to step away from the game after undergoing hip replacement surgery and having a rod put in his left leg.

The organization is hoping nothing major comes from this. Francona is a legendary manager, who understands the game at the highest level.

Terry Francona will go down as an all-time great

Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Guardians

Terry Francona has been around the game for a long time. After a fruitful ten-year career as a player, he made his way to coaching. He got his first managerial job with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1997-2000. Following Philadelphia, he had two one-year contracts with the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers.

In 2004, he was hired by the Boston Red Sox where he led them to two World Series victories (2004 & 2007). He would stay in Boston until 2011. In 2012, Francona was hired by the Cleveland Guardians, where he still remains today. Francona is the winningest manager in Cleveland baseball history.

Francona is a well-respected manager who gets the most out of the players on his team. When his managerial career is all said and done, he wil go down as one of the best to ever do it.

