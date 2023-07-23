What happened to Zach Neto? Angels shortstop scratched from lineup vs Pirates

Zach Neto was forced to be left out of the game by Phil Nevin for the Los Angeles Angels against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The rookie shortstop has been a key component in the Halos lineup and will be missed as the Angels look to make the days before the trade deadline count.

Neto has been with the Angels since the 2022 MLB Draft. He was the 13th overall selection last season and became the first player from that batch to make his major league debut. Strong performances in the High-A and Double-A Leagues saw Neto finishing last season batting .299 with five home runs, 27 RBIs and five stolen bases in 37 games.

He started 2023 with the Rocket City Trash Pandas before he was called up to the 40-man roster on April 15. Since then, he has been a key figure for the Halos and gone on to play 62 games. He has an impressive slash line with .252/.328/.432 that include eight home runs and five stolen bases.

Ahead of the Angels' game against the Pirates, the rookie complained of a stiff back due to which he had to be left out of the game. Manager Phil Nevin speculated that Neto will most likely be scatched only for Saturday's game.

Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger Zach Neto was scratched with lower back tightness. Nevin said they’re hopeful it’s minor and will just be out today. But chance he’s out tomorrow heading into the off-day. Andrew Velazquez starting at SS.

The 22-year-old had already suffered an oblique strain in the middle of June when he started feeling cramps during a pregame warmup on June 14.

Zach Neto crucial for Angels' fortunes

Zach Neto's place in the batting lineup is of utmost significance as the Angels look to chart enough progress to justify their explanation of not trading Shohei Ohtani.

Neto has led off the batting lineup in the last few games and slots in right before the Japanese sensation, giving him the leverage to give it his all if he reaches base.

