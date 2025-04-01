  • home icon
What is HCG? All you need to know about the banned drug that resulted in Jurickson Profar's shocking 80-game suspension 

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 01, 2025 03:02 GMT
What is HCG? All you need to know about the banned drug that resulted in Jurickson Profar's shocking 80-game suspension

The Atlanta Braves suffered a huge setback after their newly signed outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games without pay for alleged performance-enhancing drugs use. On Monday, MLB announced that the Braves star tested positive for Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG), which violated the league’s joint drug prevention and treatment program.

He won't be eligible to return before June 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Profar, who signed a three-year, $42 million deal in the offseason, will subsequently lose $5,806,440 of his $12 million salary.

After learning about the violation, some fans may be left wondering what HCG is.

What is HCG, which forced Jurickson Profar out for 80 games?

Human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) is a hormone naturally produced in the placenta during pregnancy. It serves differently for both men and women.

For men, it stimulates testosterone production by mimicking the action of luteinizing hormone (LH), which is naturally produced by the pituitary gland. Whereas for women, it helps in the production of key hormones like progesterone and estrogen, which are important for pregnancy.

Athletes who use HCG make their bodies believe that they need more testosterone, thereby boosting its production. This drug is specifically desired by athletes who have used anabolic steroids since it helps restore the body’s natural testosterone levels after a steroid cycle.

After learning about the suspension, Jurickson Profar called it the “most difficult day of my baseball career.”

“This is especially painful for me because anyone who knows me and has seen me play knows I am deeply passionate about the game,” Profar said in a statement via APNews.com. "There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite. I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates and the fans.
“It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it. I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision," he added.

The Braves were already shorthanded with the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider still out due to injuries. Profar was doing well in what could be considered a dismal start by the Braves (0-4). But now, the Braves will have to cover for him as well.

Edited by Veer Badani
