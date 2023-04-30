What is the highest scoring game in MLB history? Top offensive slugfests revisited after Padres and Giants combine for 27 runs

MLB kicked off its regular-season series in Mexico City with a homer-packed encounter between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants. The Padres won 16-11.

Fans were left amazed, as both teams combined to score 27 runs in total. But where exactly does this fixture stand among the highest-scoring games in MLB history?

The highest scoring game in MLB history was played between the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 25, 1922.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies, 1922

Both teams combined for a total 49 runs, with the Cubs holding on to win 26-23, despite holding a 25-6 scoreline at one point.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies, 1979

This game fell short by four runs of tying the previous game's record. However, the Phillies prevailed to win 23-22 this time.

Atlanta Braves vs Kansas City Royals, 2020

One of the more recent outings of the MLB era, this 38-run game saw the Atlanta Braves scoring 29 runs against the hapless Miami Marlins.

Jeremy Frank @MLBRandomStats



Before today, the last Scorigami was on May 19, 1999 when the Reds beat the Rockies 24-12



@jon_bois twitter.com/MLBRandomStats… Jeremy Frank @MLBRandomStats How many times each final score has happened in MLB history...

The 49-33 game happened on June 28, 1871. How many times each final score has happened in MLB history...The 49-33 game happened on June 28, 1871. https://t.co/H0CoITe83b Using 1871 as MLB’s start date, 29-9 is MLB’s first Scorigami (new final score) in over 20 years!Before today, the last Scorigami was on May 19, 1999 when the Reds beat the Rockies 24-12 Using 1871 as MLB’s start date, 29-9 is MLB’s first Scorigami (new final score) in over 20 years! Before today, the last Scorigami was on May 19, 1999 when the Reds beat the Rockies 24-12@jon_bois twitter.com/MLBRandomStats…

New York Giants vs Cincinnati Reds, 1901

We go back to the beginning of the 20th century for this game, where the New York Giants (now moved to San Francisco) recorded 25 runs against the Reds' 13.

Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Athletics, 1955

This 35-run affair saw the Chicago side plunder 29 runs in response to Kansas City's measly 6.

Poll : 0 votes