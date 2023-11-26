What is Jackie Bradley Jr.’s net worth? Career earnings of former World Series champ ‘expected’ to retire, explored

Jackie Bradley Jr. is expected to retire before the start of the next season. The MLB player has been in the league for 11 years. Often known as a defensive wizaard, "JBJ" was a key cog in a few successful teams and he made quite a bit of money as a result.

Expand Tweet

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s net worth is estimated around $30 million. The longtime MLB outfielder has done so on the back of 11 years worth of impressive baseball salaries and endorsements as well. He has bounced around in recent years and made less money, but he has still done well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former outfielder last signed an MLB contract with the Kansas City Royals. It was for just one season and was worth $900,000. It was one of the lowest contracts he'd ever signed.

Expand Tweet

The biggest financial season of his career was in 2022 when he made $17.5 million. The Boston Red Sox star earned a total of $49 million for his services across all seasons.

Jackie Bradley Jr. to retire

Jon Heyman is reporting that Jackie Bradley Jr. is expected to retire. The former MLB outfielder was a one-time All-Star and won the 2018 World Series. He has one Gold Glove to his name and was the 2018 ALCS MVP as well.

Jackie Bradley Jr is walking away

Bradley played for several teams in his illustrious career:

Boston Red Sox (nine seasons)

Kansas City Royals (one season)

Toronto Blue Jays. (one season)

Milwaukee Brewers (one season)

He's only 33 years old right now, but he's decided it was time to call it a career. His production has waned in recent years, including a -0.3 bWAR output in 2023. The longtime slugger has decided that he'd rather go out on his own now.

Bradley was an integral member of the Red Sox winning outfield that also included Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi, the "Killer B's" as they were affectionately known by the fans. That outfield didn't last much longer, and now Bradley is the first of them to officially retire.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.