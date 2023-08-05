What did Joe Kelly say after striking out Fernando Tatis Jr.? Dodgers vs Padres game gets heated 

In Friday's MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, tensions ran high as Joe Kelly and Fernando Tatis Jr. showcased the intensity of the competition. The Dodgers secured a 10-5 victory, but the game was marked by spirited exchanges between the teams.

The incident in question occured in the bottom of the fifth inning when Kelly threw in on Tatis Jr. twice before striking him out and shouting something at him.

Joe Kelly has been eager to impress since his return to the LA Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline. Kelly played for the Los Angeles team from 2019 to 2021, winning a World Series title with them before being entering free agency ahead of 2022.

He was signed by the Chicago White Sox after then but was traded to the Dodgers a few days ago. It is his second stint with them and he has showed plenty of fire in the two games he's played so far.

The incident involving Fernando Tatis Jr. occured in the bottom of the fifth when the Dominican took to the plate to face Joe Kelly. The pitcher proceeded to throw two pitches in on Tatis Jr. who was clearly unhappy with them. Kelly eventually struck out the Padres shortstop and shouted "f***ing b****" in the heat of the moment.

Joe Kelly pitches in as the LA Dodgers extend their lead at the top of the NL West table

Friday's victory over the San Diego Padres saw the Los Angeles Dodgers take their record to 63-45 for the season. They are now the second best team in the National League, with only the Atlanta Braves having a better record than them.

Reliever Kelly has seamlessly integrated into his former team's bullpen and expressed his gratitude for being part of a winning team. With Kelly's contributions, the Dodgers are poised to be strong contenders in the MLB postseason.