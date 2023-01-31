What does Josh Harrison bring to the Phillies with his new $2M deal?

Veteran utility player Josh Harrison has found a new home. The 35-year old veteran will be heading to the City of Brotherly Love next year as the ink now dries on a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Philadelphia Phillies.

To say that the Philadelphia Phillies energized their fanbase last year would be an understatement. On the coattails of their red-hot frontman, Bryce Harper, the Phillies strolled to the World Series, eventually losing to the Houston Astros.

While the team did indeed lose, the fanbase was beyond ecstatic to see playoff baseball again. Before 2022, the Phillies had not given their fans a glimpse of postseason baseball since 2011.

Josh Harrison is the newest addition to the team. It's no secret that Harrison is getting older, and is less of an impact player than he was a decade ago. Last season on the Chicago White Sox, Harrison hit .256/.317/.370 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs.

His 2022 stats are just the latest in a downward trajectory that has unfortunately summarized Harrison's career since around 2017. As a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2017, Harrison hit 16 home runs and 47 RBIs, enough to gain him the first All-Star distinction of his career.

"The Pirates-Dodgers game from 2017 where Rich Hill went 9 no-hit innings and the Pirates walked off on their first hit, a Josh Harrison dinger off Hill in the 10th was just on ATTSN. In case you missed it:" - Pirates of the Allegheny

Another issue for Harrison is that the Phillies have their outfield sorted. Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh man the corners. Although Bryce Harper is set to miss a significant portion of the season ahead, Kyle Schwarber is more than able to take his place.

This means that Josh Harrison will most likely serve as a utility man for the Philadelphia Phillies next year, as he has done so much in his career. With youngster Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott in the left infield, there remain some rookies for Harrison to impart his veteran wisdom on.

Josh Harrison's days in the MLB may be numbered

As mentioned, Harrison's career has been on the decline for some years now. Now on his sixth team since 2018, it seems as though Harrison will need to make a splash to stick around. Harrison will be 37 years old this time next year, and should not expect an extension unless he has a markedly above-average season.

