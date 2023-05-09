What are Kaiju cards in MLB The Show 23? New set potentially coming to Season 2 Team Affinity

MLB The Show 23 is being touted as one of the best baseball video games ever. The plethora of new features are insuring that players never encounter a dull moment.

Released on March 28, the action-packed game is the most recent edition of the beloved franchise and allows players to compete using their favorite teams and players.

The game is developed by SanDiego Studios, a division of PlayStation Studios. Updates to Franchise Mode, Stadium creator mode, as well as the ability to compete as Negro League teams of the past have all solicited raving reviews.

Another feature that fans have been loving is Diamond Dynasty. In this mode, XP points are collected after the player completes various in-game tasks and objectives.

One of the most popular Diamond Dynasty programs in MLB The Show 23 is Team Affinity. This program allows users to earn special diamonds, packs and team rewards for all 30 MLB teams.

"Team Affinity Season 2 begins this Friday #MLBTheShow" - MLB The Show

It was recently announced that new and improved Kaiju cards will be made available to Team Affinity players on Sunday May 3. The first season of Team Affinity was already released, and featured a Charisma series, featuring some of the top captains from around the league.

Kaiju cards are a rogue-like trading game that draw inspiration from popular games like The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh.

MLB The Show 23 will release 30 cards, all of which have advantages for a player's Diamond Dynasty prospects. Currently, Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays is being touted as the most valuable card out there.

MLB The Show had the Season 2 Team Affinity stuff leaked?? lol Kaijuu cards, Incognito series, etc. Crazy! https://t.co/kvJ8BwvmjV

"MLB The Show had the Season 2 Team Affinity stuff leaked?? lol Kaijuu cards, Incognito series, etc. Crazy!" - Evan

MLB The Show 23 is the 17th edition of the game and features Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins on the cover. The first edition of the game was released in 2006 and featured Boston Red Sox icon David "Big Papi" Ortiz.

Kaiju cards are another reason why fans love MLB The Show 23

If you still have not gotten the chance to pickup the game, then you should do so soon. The sheer depth of the system and the shocking realism when it comes to the actual gameplay, means that it really is unmatched.

The game's many features make it so that even fans of the game do not know all of the amazing features that lie within. Now is your chance to check it out!

