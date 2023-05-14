What are Kaiju Other Program Hidden rewards in MLB The Show 23? Conquest goals, total star points, and more 

MLB The Show 23 has been massively successful with fans. On Friday, May 12, 2023, the game released tons of new content for gamers to enjoy. Among these included Season 2 of Team Affinity which is called Kaiju. Fans are interested in learning about the Kaiju Other Program Conquest goals, the total star points and the hidden rewards that are available for them.

The Kaiju Other Program Conquest is the new conquest mode for gamers to try out in season 2 of the game in the Diamond Dynasty. It provides a map that is shaped like a kaiju. The main challenge for gamers to is take over eight strongholds in this conquest.

There are also five goals for gamers to accomplish. Goal 1 is to acquire 100M fans (rewards include bat skin and 500 XP). Goal 2-4 is to occupy the strongholds that are present in the kaiju's tail, legs and horns (rewards include three MLB The Show 23 packs and 1500 XP). Finally, Goal 5 is for gamers to capture all the territories on the map (rewards include Diamond Duos Pck 14 and 2000 XP). Completing all of these five goals will help gamers obtain 15-star points.

There are also hidden rewards for gamers within the map. These include MLB The Show 23 pack (x6), Diamond Duos pack 10 (x1) and Diamond Duos Pack 14 (x1).

It is expected that gamers will enjoy Kaiju conquest as much as they have enjoyed the previous conquest modes in the game.

MLB The Show Kaiju program

The Kaiju program is one of the most interesting parts of MLB The Show 23. Launched in Season 2, it offers players with various kinds of rewards to earn. At the same time, it also brings a roster of new players for gamers to try out. There are 97 OVR players to choose from. These include Hunter Renfroe, Brandon Lowe, Monte Irvin, Corey Kluber, John Franco, Stephen Strasburg and Billy Williams.

Gamers are expected to utilize the kaiju program to its fullest potential in their quest to become baseball legends on the field.

