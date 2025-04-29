What makes Corbin Carroll a "different athlete"? Diamondbacks backstop explains

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno didn’t hold back when asked about teammate Corbin Carroll's impressive start to the season. Carroll is drawing early MVP nods as he comes off another multi-hit performance against the Atlanta Braves.
His season average is hovering over .300 to go along with nine home runs, 23 RBIs and five stolen bases.
On Tuesday, Moreno appeared on MLB Network, where his comments captured the reason why Carroll is one of the most thrilling young stars in baseball today.
"Wow, Corbin, different athlete, different athlete. He can do whatever he wants," Moreno said. "He can run, he can hit, he can hit the ball hard. He's just having fun day in and day out in this sport."
Carroll’s speed, raw power and joyful energy have made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Moreno said he felt lucky to be on the same side as the dynamic outfielder.
"I'm glad — I'm glad he's on my team," Moreno said. "I think what he does every time he's at the plate — trying to hit the ball like 500 feet every time, and then run like a leopard or a jaguar or something like that — it's awesome."
Corbin Carroll makes one of a kind history in win against Braves
On Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Braves 6-4 at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks were led by Josh Naylor (3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs) and Corbin Carroll (2-for-4 with two triples and a run scored).
Carroll also threw down a runner from the outfield in the top of the first inning.
The one-of-a-kind stat was shared by Sarah Langs, who posted:
"This is the third time Corbin Carroll has had a triple and an OF assist in the same inning in his career, tied for most since at least 1974, with: Gene Richards, Mickey Rivers and Tony Gwynn."
Even the triple in the first and seventh made another sort of one-of-a-kind thing. He made it to the third in 11.02 and 10.87 seconds, respectively, becoming the first player since 2015 to have two sub-11.05 second times in a single game.
Moreover, the 10.87 seconds is the best mark of the season, beating the previous best of Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, who went home-to-third in 11.19 seconds on Friday night.
So, running, hitting and fielding, all bases seem to be well-covered for Carroll should he contest for MVP by season-end.