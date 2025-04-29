What makes Corbin Carroll a "different athlete"? Diamondbacks backstop explains

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno didn’t hold back when asked about teammate Corbin Carroll's impressive start to the season. Carroll is drawing early MVP nods as he comes off another multi-hit performance against the Atlanta Braves.

Ad

His season average is hovering over .300 to go along with nine home runs, 23 RBIs and five stolen bases.

On Tuesday, Moreno appeared on MLB Network, where his comments captured the reason why Carroll is one of the most thrilling young stars in baseball today.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Wow, Corbin, different athlete, different athlete. He can do whatever he wants," Moreno said. "He can run, he can hit, he can hit the ball hard. He's just having fun day in and day out in this sport."

Ad

Trending

Carroll’s speed, raw power and joyful energy have made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Moreno said he felt lucky to be on the same side as the dynamic outfielder.

"I'm glad — I'm glad he's on my team," Moreno said. "I think what he does every time he's at the plate — trying to hit the ball like 500 feet every time, and then run like a leopard or a jaguar or something like that — it's awesome."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corbin Carroll makes one of a kind history in win against Braves

On Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Braves 6-4 at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks were led by Josh Naylor (3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs) and Corbin Carroll (2-for-4 with two triples and a run scored).

Carroll also threw down a runner from the outfield in the top of the first inning.

Ad

The one-of-a-kind stat was shared by Sarah Langs, who posted:

"This is the third time Corbin Carroll has had a triple and an OF assist in the same inning in his career, tied for most since at least 1974, with: Gene Richards, Mickey Rivers and Tony Gwynn."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even the triple in the first and seventh made another sort of one-of-a-kind thing. He made it to the third in 11.02 and 10.87 seconds, respectively, becoming the first player since 2015 to have two sub-11.05 second times in a single game.

Moreover, the 10.87 seconds is the best mark of the season, beating the previous best of Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, who went home-to-third in 11.19 seconds on Friday night.

So, running, hitting and fielding, all bases seem to be well-covered for Carroll should he contest for MVP by season-end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More