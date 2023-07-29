What did Matt Chapman say to John Schneider? Blue Jays slugger has heated conversation with coach after Ohtani homer

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Matt Chapman had some words for manager John Schneider early during Friday's matchup with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels got an early lead after Shohei Ohtani hit a first-inning home run.

Afterward, cameras caught Chapman giving Schneider a piece of his mind. He was not shy about telling his manager how he felt about the team pitching to the superstar.

"Why did we pitch to him? He's the only fu****g guy on the team that can hit" said Matt Chapman to manager John Schneider.

Ohtani is one of the hottest hitters on the planet at the moment. He is hitting .298/.395/.675 with a league-leading 39 home runs. Ohtani also leads the league in slugging, OPS, OPS+, and total bases.

If there were ever a time not to throw to Ohtani, it would be now. He is on a mission to carry the Angels on his back with Mike Trout recovering from his injury.

Matt Chapman channeled his energy after giving it to John Schneider

An inning after Shohei Ohtani launched his solo home run, Matt Chapman tied the game up with a home run of his own. He hit his 14th home run off newly acquired Los Angeles Angels pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Chapman is having a solid season with John Schnieder's Blue Jays. He is hitting .262/.354/.462 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. He leads the league with his 32 doubles this year.

He has been vital to Toronto's success this season alongside Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero, and George Springer. They sit in third in the highly-competitive American League east with a record of 57-46. They sit 5.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, who lead the division.

Watch for the Blue Jays to dig their heels in and try to make their way up the division.