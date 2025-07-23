"What does that mean?" - Twins vet skeptical of Brewers' plans with Jacob Misiorowski

Having made his debut in June, young pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has since established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the big leagues. Boasting a 4-1 record, along with a 2.45 ERA and 40 total strikeouts, the 23-year-old earned his maiden All-Star selection this year.Making sure the rookie is not over-exerting himself has been the top priority for the Milwaukee Brewers and their coaching staff. However, the organization has gone on to admit that they do not monitor his workload by simply tracking how many innings he's pitched, but by tracking how many &quot;stressful pitches&quot; he's throwing.Discussing the matter, former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe expressed his skepticism toward the Brewers' unorthodox approach on Wednesday's episode of &quot;Baseball Today&quot;.&quot;All they (Brewers) ever talk about is 'we never have a number of innings [in mind], we track stressful pitches'. Okay, what does that mean for the postseason stretch? Are you going to limit his starts for the next month so you have him for the end of the season, and then you just let him go?&quot; Plouffe said. [3:59]&quot;All of a sudden, instead of pitching three innings, you want him to go eight? I just don't know the reasoning here. The Milwaukee Brewers, they're a smart team, [there are] a lot of people studying this, but I just don't think there's any definitive answer,&quot; Plouffe added.Jacob Misiorowski impresses again in short outing in SeattleAs the Seattle Mariners took on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, the game had all the makings of a fascinating pitcher's duel, as young Jacob Misiorowski took the mound for the visitors against Logan Gilbert.The game panned out exactly as expected, with a single run deciding the outcome. Misiorowski looked superb yet again, allowing zero earned runs and striking out seven hitters in only 3.2 innings. The 23-year-old impressively threw a 100+ mile per hour pitch 14 times out of the 64 total he threw on the day.Despite ending up on the losing side, the Brewers are still well-placed to win their third NL Central title in a row, currently level with the Chicago Cubs at the top of the standings with a 60-41 record.