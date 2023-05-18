What was on the New York Mets scoreboard? Hacking suspicions surface after opponent-friendly visual is displayed

It's been frustrating for New York Mets fans with last night being that cherry on top as during a scoreboard malfunction, the Tampa Bay Rays logo flashed on the screen. After the jumbotron momentarily shut off during a stoppage in play, when the screen came back to life, the Rays' logo appeared to the dismay of the home crowd.

To make matters worse, New York was down 7-1 at the time of the incident, adding to the already difficult night for the hometown club. The logo was feverously met with a shower of boos from the frustrated Mets fanbase, who has endured a disappointing season so far.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo



Then José Siri hit another homer.



Then José Siri hit another homer.

Rays 7, Mets 1, top six.

"Adding insult to tonight's proceedings: the Citi Field video board briefly just shut off during an at-bat, causing a momentary stoppage in play. When it turned back on, it displayed a massive Rays logo. Fans booed. Then José Siri hit another homer. Rays 7, Mets 1, top six." - @AnthonyDiComo

Much like everything else these days, people took to the internet with claims of hacking and conspiracies about someone paying off the stadium scoreboard operator to put the logo up.

It remains to be seen if there was any foul play during the entire incident, however, there is a possibility that the team's new gigantic scoreboard is still being tinkered with.

Christian Berumen @Chris_Berumen62

"Some one paid the video people to get the rays logo up there or maybe they gave Steve cohen 20-30k for tickets and so he gave them the same treatment that the Phillies gave the Mets fan group last year" - @Chris_Berumen62

Prior to the season, New York owner Steve Cohen and the club unveiled their shiny new 17,400 square-foot scoreboard, which is roughly three times the size of the previous one. Could it have been a case of sabotage or hacking? Possibly, but it's more likely a simple technology mishap.

The New York Mets scoreboard mishap was just another blunder for the team this season

After spending a record amount in free agency during the offseason, many fans felt that the World Series was coming back to Queens for the first time since 1986. However, the 2023 campaign has been plagued by injuries, controversies, and underperforming.

During the World Baseball Classic, superstar closer Edwin Diaz tore his patellar tendon in his knee, forcing him out of action for the entire season. Since then, it's been one thing after another for New York from an early season injury to Justin Verlander and a suspension to star Max Scherzer.

NateLoweMVP @william_0433

"Domingo German and Max Scherzer dominating the league in sticky substance outings" - @william_0433

The scoreboard mishap with the Tampa Bay Rays logo is just the latest in a difficult season for the Mets.

