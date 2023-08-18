What MLB games are affected by Hurricane Hilary? Dodgers and other west coast teams see schedule changes due to storm

The MLB is trying to get ahead of Hurricane Hilary, a Category 4 hurricane projected to hit the southwestern United States. All games that will be affected will move their Sunday matchups to Saturday doubleheaders.

The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks will play a doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m. ET and 5:10 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays will do the same. The first pitch is at 4:07 p.m. ET and 6:07 p.m. ET to start game two. Lastly, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins will play in a 3:10 p.m. ET and 9:10 p.m. ET doubleheader.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per MLB, tickets purchased for the Sunday games will be honored on Saturday for the first game of the doubleheaders.

MLB is protecting players and fans by rescheduling these games ahead of Hurricane Hilary

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Dodgers

Hurricane Hilary is no joke, and the MLB has made its best efforts to ensure the safety of its players and fans. On Friday, the storm recorded wind gusts of 130 mph.

Expand Tweet

It has been reported that Hurricane Hilary could dump up to a year's worth of rain in parts of California, Nevada, and Arizona. A level 4 threat has been issued in Southern California for the first time ever.

This storm is not just impacting baseball, but it is impacting the NFL as well. The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to play a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The league is monitoring the situation, and a decision will be announced later.

It will be a wet and wild weather weekend for a couple of states in the U.S. If you are in an area expected to be hit by this storm, stay alert and make sure you have options to shelter if need be.