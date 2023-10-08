What is MLB's catcher interference rule? Analyzing guidelines after controversial infraction by Braves' Sean Murphy

The MLB catcher interference rule came front and center last night, and many fans may be wondering what it is. It's a difficult rule to understand, partly because it's rarely called. It's generally a surprise whenever it does happen, so what does it entail?

The MLB catcher interference rule states that a catcher cannot interfere with the batter. This most often applies when the catcher's glove knicks the hitter's bat as he swings. If the swing makes contact with the catcher in any way (save for an overly long backswing), it is catcher's interference.

MLB's rule book defines it like this:

"The batter is awarded first base if the catcher (or any other fielder) interferes with him at any point during a pitch. If first base was occupied at the time of the pitch, the runner who held the base is permitted to move up one base. This also applies if first and second base were occupied or the bases were loaded at the time of the pitch."

It continues:

"When catcher interference occurs, the umpire will allow the play to progress because the outcome of the play may be more desirable than the interference. In that case, the offensive manager can elect to accept the outcome of the play over the interference."

If the catcher accidentally interferes, it's a free base.

MLB's catcher interference rule in Braves-Phillies

The MLB's catcher intereference rule came front and center during the playoffs last night. The call was made with the Atlanta Braves trailing by two runs late in the contest. It lead to another run coming across.

Sean Murphy committed Catcher Interference

The Philadelphia Phillies had the bases loaded with two outs and a 2-0 lead. After a swing, Phillies hitter JT Realmuto was ruled to have been interfered with by Sean Murphy.

The call was made, forcing Trea Turner home from third for a key third run of the game. Murphy was unhappy and the Braves challenged, but the play was upheld. Braves fans threw things on the field in disgust afterwards.