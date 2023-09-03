What is MLB’s Minor League Drug Program? Jose Cabrera's 80-game ban draws attention to league's strategy against prohibited substances in minors

MLB has tried to crack down on drug use at all levels, which is why many rule-breakers are met with extremely lengthy and harsh punishments. This is true at the minor league level, where players have lost their opportunities due to a violation.

Minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera was just suspended for 80 games on Saturday under baseball's minor league drug program. This was the result a positive test for performance-enhancing substance boldenone.

The young right-hander, who is in his third season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, was 4-9. He also sported a 5.28 ERA in 23 starts this season for Visalia and Hillsboro. He is the thirteenth player to have been punished under the minor league program this year.

What's the MLB policy on drugs for the minor leagues?

Baseball has had an issue with drugs for a long time. Players in the 1990s were using PEDs rampantly, and it forced the league to step in. They decided to try and crack down, and it largely worked.

Nevertheless, players today, in all leagues and levels, still violate the rules. Even in the lower leagues, baseball is trying to clean it up with their new program.

MLB clearly states on their website the reason for this program:

"Major League Baseball's Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program (the "Program") was established to prevent and end the use of Prohibited Substances by all non 40-man roster Players. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has concluded that the use of Prohibited Substances is potentially hazardous to a Player's health and/or may give a Player an unfair competitive advantage."

Under this program, any banned substance can result in a serious suspension, as Cabrera and many other minor league prospects have learned. Depending upon the ranking and the quality of the minor leaguer, their shot at an MLB career might go out the door with a suspension.

Minor leaguer from the Yankees was released after violating the MLB drug policy

For example, earlier this year, a New York Yankees minor leaguer was suspended and the team outright released him. It will be tough for him to make it back now.