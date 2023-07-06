The Los Angeles Angels, based in Anaheim, California, compete in the American League West division of the MLB. The Angels have called Angel Stadium at Anaheim, their home since 1966.

The franchise boasts two of the most exceptional players in baseball, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. However, despite their individual brilliance, many fans feel that the Angels have not maximized their potential.

Mike Trout, widely regarded as one of the MLB's best players, has remained committed to the Los Angeles Angels for over a decade. However, the team's inability to surround him with a supporting cast capable of making the playoffs has been a recurring disappointment.

The 2023 season carries immense significance for the Los Angeles Angels, as it may shape the franchise's future direction. There is hope that a successful season could convince Shohei Ohtani to sign a new deal and remain with the team.

The Angels' performance in 2023 will be closely monitored as fans eagerly await the team's potential postseason appearance.

Los Angeles Angels fans and analysts are skeptical

The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the midst of a promising season, making strides towards a potential wild-card spot. With stars like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani leading the way, the team has shown glimpses of its potential.

However, the Angels' recent lack of postseason success and inconsistencies within the organization have led to doubts among fans and analysts alike.

Despite their efforts to spend money on free agents and build a competitive roster, the Los Angeles Angels have struggled to translate their investments into on-field success. The last time the team reached the postseason was in 2014.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith took a shot at the Angels this week organization, calling the team "irrelevant." Smith's comments were deemed out of bounds by many.

The Los Angeles Angels remain a relevant MLB team, boasting exceptional talent like Ohtani and a history that includes a World Series championship in 2002.

Despite the challenges they've faced, the Angels continue to strive for success and have shown glimpses of their potential this season.

