MLB The Show 23 has been massively successful for its fans. But it cannot be said so for the cover athlete Jazz Chisholm Jr., after he was recently injured after colliding in the outfield wall during the game against Cincinnati Reds. This has led to the speculation that MLB The Show 23 cover athlete curse has reared its ugly head once again.

Jordan McPherson @J_McPherson1126



Ramos got an RBI double.



are losing 5-4. Jazz Chisholm Jr. ran straight into the wall trying to track down Henry Ramos' line drive. He's down. Trainer Lee Meyer and manager Skip Schumaker are out in center field checking on Jazz, who looks to be in serious pain.Ramos got an RBI double. #Marlins are losing 5-4. Jazz Chisholm Jr. ran straight into the wall trying to track down Henry Ramos' line drive. He's down. Trainer Lee Meyer and manager Skip Schumaker are out in center field checking on Jazz, who looks to be in serious pain.Ramos got an RBI double.#Marlins are losing 5-4.

The MLB The Show cover athlete curse has gained popularity among fans over the years. It is a bit similar and also different to the Madden cover athlete curse. In the case of MLB The Show, the athletes that are featured on the cover each year tend to get either injured or have a bad regular season for them. This has resulted in the theory that MLB The Show cover athletes have been cursed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pattern can be seen with Fernand Tatis Jr. who was the cover athlete for MLB The Show 21, as he suffered from a shoulder injury. Similarly, Javier Baez who has a good 2019 season was featured as the cover athlete in 2020, but he had a bad season that year too.

However, there are exceptions like Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge who have had better careers after being featured as cover athletes. Bryce Harper had 35 home runs in 2019 while Aaron Judge smashed 52 home runs in 2017. Thus, the curse proved ineffective in their cases.

Now, with Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s injury, debates are going on again about whether he has really been cursed for being the cover athlete in the video game.

Previous cover athletes in MLB The Show

MLB The Show covers athletes

MLB The Show 23 has Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the cover athlete. However, it also featured several other athletes over the years. These include David Ortiz, David Wright, Ryan Howard, Dustin Pedroia, Joe Mauer, Josh Donaldson. Fernando Tatis Jr., Shohei Ohtani , Javier Baez, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge. Ken Griffey Jr. and more.

It is expected that more athletes will be featured as cover athletes for the game in future installments. Moreover, fans can also debunk the theory of the cover athlete curse.

Poll : 0 votes