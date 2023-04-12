What is Nelson Velazquez’s nationality? Unheralded Cubs OF’s grand slam sparks massive comeback for Chicago

Nelson Velazquez recently hit a grand slam, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Seattle Mariners 14-9 in a thrilling game. With that said, let’s take a look at the nationality of this new baseball sensation.

Velazquez is a Puerto Rican professional baseball player. He was born on December 26, 1998, in Carolina, Puerto Rico and was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft. He made his debut in the MLB in 2022.

DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook NELSON VELAZQUEZ GO AHEAD GRAND SLAM FOR THE CUBS (-115) NELSON VELAZQUEZ GO AHEAD GRAND SLAM FOR THE CUBS (-115)‼️ https://t.co/m2wjyG6jmf

He worked his way up through the minor leagues before making it to the Chicago Cubs in 2023. While with the Cubs, he helped the team beat their rivals the Seattle Mariners 14-9 by hitting the first grand slam of his career. He had three hits and scored three times in his first game since being recalled from the Triple-A league.

His grand slam made him an instant sensation for the Chicago Cubs team. It seems that the Chicago Cubs team will invest in him to score more such grand slams in future games. He is expected to fulfill the hopes of his teammates.

Nelson Velazquez’s MLB career

Nelson Velazquez #4 of the Chicago Cubs hits a grand slam home run in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Nelson Velazquez is one of the brightest young talents in the world of baseball. He is slowly developing an impressive career for himself. Given his first career grand slam, it seems that soon enough he will become a well-known name in the world of baseball.

He has developed a batting average of .217 and has already scored seven home runs in his young career. Additionally, he also has 30 runs batted in. It seems that this young sensation is destined for greatness in the world of baseball.

