What are the Padres' playoff chances in 2023? Evaluating San Diego's slim postseason hopes

As postseason approaches, San Diego Padres find themselves battling increasingly unfavorable odds. The team's playoff prospects remain uncertain, despite the 2023 season ending on Oct. 2.

The Padres (77-79) are third in the NL West. They have reached a decisive juncture in their playoff aspirations.

The San Diego Padres clinched a crucial 12-2 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. This triumph breathes new life into their fading playoff aspirations and offers a timely lift in team morale.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, the team's performance on the road adds another obstacle to their playoff path. They have had a less-than-impressive 33-42 away record this season.

This adds to the pressure that is building on the Padres as they get ready for the road games ahead. They will be facing off against division rivals and fellow wildcard contenders, the San Francisco Giants.

What are the Padres' playoff chances in 2023?

The San Diego Padres are five games behind the final wild-card position, making each of their six remaining games virtually a must-win.

In their recent series against the Cardinals, the Padres squandered multiple scoring opportunities. This struggle isn't new; it's a recurring theme that has haunted them throughout the season.

Even more troublesome is their winless record in extra-inning games. The team have failed to win all 12 games that have stretched to extra-innings this season. If they had secured a couple more wins, they would be in a more favorable state.

However, with an elimination number of two, the Padres are not out of it yet. Their fate will be impacted by how other wild-card hopefuls fare in their remaining games. The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins will also be pushing for wildcard spots.

As they gear up for the last week of the regular season, the Padres are at a crossroads. Each at-bat and each pitch carry monumental significance.