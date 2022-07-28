"What a pathetic 2 games" "S*** is sad at this point" - New York Yankees fans livid after being swept in the subway series by the New York Mets

The New York Mets completed the subway series sweep against the New York Yankees with a walk-off single in the ninth inning. Losing this series was always going to upset Yankees fans, but losing it in the manner they did made it even worse. After being down 2-0 for most of the game, the Yankees tied it up going into the ninth inning.

It was Starling Marte who played hero for the Mets in the bottom of the ninth inning, hitting a single to drive in the game winning run. The loss sent New York Yankee fans into a spiral and had them questioning their championship odds this season.

Being swept by the team you share a city with affects fans much more deeply. Yankees fans have forfeited their bragging rights for the rest of the season. This loss has many in the fanbase looking for ways to improve the team before the trade deadline.

𝘿𝙤𝙢  @BronxBmbrz @Yankees Make moves at the deadline this team is not winning shit @Yankees Make moves at the deadline this team is not winning shit

The loss resulted in a big dropoff of confidence from Yankees fans, who believed they had the best team in the MLB coming into this series.

Yanks playing horrible baseball this month. Starting pitching is not good enough, and the pen is just weak. Exposed by injuries. The bats, defense, and base running have all tanked of late too. Add in poor managerial decisions, and it’s just hard to watch. twitter.com/Yankees/status… New York Yankees @Yankees FINAL: Mets 3, Yankees 2. FINAL: Mets 3, Yankees 2. 10-12 in July 🤦‍♂️Yanks playing horrible baseball this month. Starting pitching is not good enough, and the pen is just weak. Exposed by injuries. The bats, defense, and base running have all tanked of late too. Add in poor managerial decisions, and it’s just hard to watch. 10-12 in July 🤦‍♂️Yanks playing horrible baseball this month. Starting pitching is not good enough, and the pen is just weak. Exposed by injuries. The bats, defense, and base running have all tanked of late too. Add in poor managerial decisions, and it’s just hard to watch. 😢 twitter.com/Yankees/status…

The New York Mets came out on top of the 2022 subway series and did so deservedly. Winning it in the clutch way that they did energized the Mets fanbase as much as it angered the Yankees fanbase.

New York Mets proved their mettle by sweeping the New York Yankees

New York Yankees v New York Mets

Despite their tremendous success this season, many still viewed the Mets as the 'little brother' to the Yankees this season. This sweep proves the Mets belong in the conversation for the best in the MLB.

The individual battles in this game were fascinating to watch, especially between Max Scherzer and Aaron Judge. It's fair to say that Scherzer won the matchup as MVP frontrunner Judge went 0-5 and struck out three times. This was instrumental to the Mets' victory, as they were able to shut down the Yankees' best offensive weapon.

The New York Mets did just enough offensively to win the series, but their defense was the real story. Holding the Yankees to just five runs across two games is no easy feat. If they can slow down the New York Yankees offense, they can slow down any offense in the league.

Both sides desperately wanted these wins, but the New York Mets came out on top in the subway series, much to the chagrin of Yankees fans.

