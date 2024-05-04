“What people don’t see is the inner drive to be great” – Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praises Mookie Betts’ transition from the outfield to shortstop

Mookie Betts continues to prove why he is one of the most talented athletes in the MLB. The former American League MVP has seemingly done everything possible on the baseball field, and yet, his most recent success might be the most impressive.

"Mookie Betts spoke about his Player of the Month honor and the work he has put in shifting to shortstop: “I'm a worker. I'm a worker. And so that's it. That's always my identity.” - @DodgerInsider

Entering the year, there were a number of questions surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers' defensive scheme and where each player would be lined up. The biggest, and perhaps, most exciting announcement was the fact that Mookie Betts would be moving to the infield on a full-time basis.

Now the full-time shortstop for the Dodgers, Betts has not only done well at his new position but thrived. While the move was always going to be difficult, seeing Betts adjust to the position is not something that surprised his manager Dave Roberts, who is aware of his passion and desire.

“What people don’t see is the inner drive to be great," Roberts said of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and his move to shortstop. "To do it so seamlessly with all the scrutiny or the expectations... is pretty amazing," he continued to tell the media.

"Mookie Betts won NL Player of the Month for April today. Dave Roberts heaped praise on his defense and work ethic before tonight’s game" - @DodgersNation

The move to shortstop is just the latest position that the former Boston Red Sox star has played in his career. Back during his time with Boston, he played predominantly in the outfield, yet since that time he has played both shortstop and second base. Soon enough he might be lining up a third base, if anyone could do it, Betts could.

Mookie Betts has also been elite with the bat in his hand this year

While there has been a ton of talk about Mookie's transition to shortstop, he very well could be having the best offensive season of his MLB career. So far through 33 games this season, the Dodgers superstar has posted an MLB-leading .377 batting average with six home runs, 25 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and an MLB-leading 1.104 OPS.

Thanks to his performances on offense and defense, Betts has been honored as the National League Player of the Month for April. If he can maintain these types of performances, he might add the second MVP Award of his career.

