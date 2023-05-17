What is pitch tipping in baseball? Jay Jackson's admission adds another twist in Yankees vs Blue Jays drama

The Yankees-Blue Jays game recently added a new controversy. Yankees captain Aaron Judge had earlier already been accused of illegally stealing signs for glancing toward the dugout after Aaron Boone was ejected. And now, adding to that comes Jay Jackson's shocking admission that he might have been involved in pitch tipping during the game.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Blue Jays pitcher admits he was tipping pitches when facing Aaron Judge. Story: theathletic.com/4526717/2023/0… Blue Jays pitcher admits he was tipping pitches when facing Aaron Judge. Story: theathletic.com/4526717/2023/0…

In short, pitch tipping in baseball is a term that is used to describe a pitcher, when he gives signs to the batter of the opposing team regarding his upcoming pitching plans. Jay Jackson accepted his mistake of pitch-tipping to Aaron Judge in the game.

Jackson stated:

“From what I was told, I was kind of tipping the pitch. It was (less) my grip when I was coming behind my ear. It was the time it was taking me from my set position, from my glove coming from my head to my hip. On fastballs, I was kind of doing it quicker than on sliders. They were kind of picking up on it.” (via CBSsports .com)

Whatever the case, it looks like this whole incident needs further investigation before the entire truth is revealed to the fans. However, Jackson's admission indeed adds another twist to the entire Yankees-Blue Jays drama.

Other notable instances of pitch tipping in the MLB

Jay Jackson isn't the only case of pitch-tipping in the MLB. There have been previous incidents as well. The most famous examples include Andy Pettitte in the 2001 World Series when he was found to be tipping pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

While Yu Darvish reportedly pitch-tipped in Games 3 and 7 against the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series. Although, later the Dodgers could not find any evidence of Darvish's pitch tipping in the games.

Another example is that of Craig Kimbrel during the 2018 postseason when he was accused by manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox of tipping pitches during the games.

Pitch tipping is a mistake and it should be avoided to keep healthy competition between teams. It also lessens the chances of controversies during the games.

