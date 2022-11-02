What is Pitch Tipping? A closer look following Phillies' dominant Game 3 win

The Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Houston Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 shutout in Game 3 last night. After Bryce Harper's first-inning two-run home run, he mentioned something to Alec Bohm before an at-bat in which Bohm sent the first pitch he saw into the seats.

Many suspected that Harper picked up on a bit of pitch tipping on the part of Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr.

Pitch tipping refers to when a pitcher inadvertently does something different in their windup before throwing a certain pitch. They may hold their glove higher for a breaking ball.

They may kick their leg higher on a fastball. It can be any little thing to differentiate between pitches.

It is often difficult to replicate a pitching motion every time for 100 or more pitches every five days, but pitch tipping is often egregious enough that batters and players in the opposing dugouts can pick up on it.

This is not to say that McCullers was definitely tipping his pitches, though it certainly seems that way. The Phillies have homered their way to the World Series, led by Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and others.

However, any little advantage that McCullers unintentionally gave them last night seemed to help and it gives Philadelphia a key 2-1 series lead.

Was Lance McCullers Jr. pitch tipping against the Phillies?

McCullers Jr. was blunt following the game, simply saying he got "whupped. End of story." He refuted the idea that extra rest or pitch tipping was to blame.

However, it's hard to think the Phillies didn't know what was coming, as they hit five home runs in five innings. One Twitter user captured what they believe is evidence of the pitch tipping.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ The left is a fastball the right is a breaking ball, pretty massive difference The left is a fastball the right is a breaking ball, pretty massive difference https://t.co/9prlZY6LJ5

On the left, McCullers Jr.'s knee is at his waist for a fastball. On the right, his knee is at his chest and he threw a breaking ball.

Harper, who may have noticed the tipping and alerted Alec Bohm before he hit his first postseason home run, was coy about it. Bohm was asked about the conversation but he remained mum, too.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia - Game Three

The Phillies likely wouldn't say McCullers Jr. was tipping his pitches, since they might want to take advantage of the same phenomenon if they see him again or if another Astros pitcher is doing it.

The Astros wouldn't want to admit they made such a careless mistake. Either way, it certainly appears like the Phillies knew what McCullers was throwing and they promptly deposited most of the pitches into the seats.

Poll : 0 votes