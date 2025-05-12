What’s next for Rockies after firing manager Bud Black following brutal 8-game losing streak?

The Colorado Rockies have officially relieved Bud Black of his managerial duties following a brutal eight-game losing streak. The Rockies are 2-8 over their last 10 games and off to a 7-33 start to the season.

According to MLB.com, the team announced that Warren Schaeffer, the club's third base coach, will take over as interim manager. Additionally, Clint Hurdle, the hitting coach, will transition to bench coach duties.

Black was named the Rockies’ manager in 2017. In his first two seasons at the helm, the team made the playoffs, losing in the NL Wild Card round in 2017 and the NLDS in 2018.

Since then, the club has been mired in a string of losing seasons, coming off back-to-back 100-loss seasons, with 103 losses in 2023 and 101 in 2024. All told, Black accumulated a 544-690 record over 1,234 games in Colorado.

Thus, the big question is: What’s next for the Colorado Rockies following Bud Black’s dismissal?

As it stands, the team is already 19.5 games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. While it may still be too soon to label this another lost season for the Rockies, they’ll need to turn things around immediately.

Colorado currently ranks 24th in the Major Leagues in home runs with 32 and is second-to-last in runs with 124. The team also ranks 28th with a .634 OPS and 29th with a .215 batting average. These numbers must improve significantly if Colorado hopes to escape the NL West cellar this season.

Focus on pitching crucial for Rockies' next manager

The next Colorado manager will inherir one of the league's worst pitching staffs this season - Source: Imagn

Regarding pitching, the next Rockies manager will need to address the Majors’ worst ERA. The club currently leads the league with a 5.89 ERA, 16 points ahead of the second-worst Miami Marlins.

Colorado pitchers have already given up 48 home runs, placing them 23rd in the Majors, while they hold a league-worst 1.63 WHIP.

Although such numbers are tough to turn around quickly, Warren Schaeffer must make do with the pitching staff he has. Kyle Freeland leads the team with three quality starts, although he holds a 0-5 record with a 6.41 ERA.

Similarly, Chase Dollander leads the team with two wins. However, his astronomical 7.71 ERA and 1.64 WHIP do not inspire much confidence.

Even with one of the league’s most anemic offenses, Colorado could improve its standing with more effective pitching. Moving forward, the team must find ways to address its glaring need for reliable arms.

Otherwise, Colorado may be staring at a third consecutive 100-loss season.

