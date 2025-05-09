Tigers' offensive explosion against Rockies records historic franchise feat unseen since 1953

Having made it to the playoffs for the first time in a decade last season, the Detroit Tigers headed into 2025 looking to build on the good work they managed in 2024. Looking at their performances this season, it is safe to say A.J. Hinch's team has given itself a great chance of doing so. Boasting the best record in the AL with 25 wins and 13 losses, the Tigers are flying at the moment.

Ad

Playing the Colorado Rockies in a double-header at Coors Field on Thursday, the Tigers won both games 10-2 and 11-1, respectively. In doing so, the team made history, winning both games of the day with a margin of eight runs or more, something Detroit has not done since 1953. Then, the Tigers took down the Philadelphia Athletics 10-1 and 9-1.

As reported by insider Sarah Langs via X, the team that managed to achieve this most recently was the Houston Astros, who beat the Minnesota Twins 15-7 and 10-2 in a double-header on August 11, 2016.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is the first time the Tigers have won by 8+ runs in both ends of a doubleheader since August 30, 1953. Last MLB team to do so: 8/11/16 Astros," Langs posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Veteran reliever talks about Detroit Tigers' ability to compete without spending big on the superstars

Speaking via 'Foul Territory' on Wednesday, May 7, reliever Tommy Kahnle talked about his team's ability to compete with the biggest franchises in the majors, despite spending a fraction of their competition:

"They don't have to go out and afford Judge, Soto, those giant names so they kind of work to what they know. ... The culture here is different in terms of what you can do with what you have," Kahnle explained.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The difference in culture would be especially apparent to someone like Kahnle, who has spent time with huge franchises such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees as well.

Instead of buying their superstars, Detroit employs a strategy of 'creating' their own. They boast hugely talented home-grown prospects such as Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson, all making massive contributions day in, day out to get the team to where they stand at the moment.

As the four-time World Series winners look to fully justify the 'dark horse' tag many are associating with them this season, fans will be hoping the Tigers' impressive early-season form can last.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More