What is the single season triple record? Individual and team achievements, explored

Who holds the MLB single season triple record? Considered as one of the rarest, and most difficult plays in the game of baseball, the ability to hit triples with any degree of regularity is a sign of a truly dynamic player.

In order to hit a lot of triples, a player must exemplify a combination of speed, power, baserunning poise, and and a comprehensive understanding of the field at large. In short, hitting a triple is no easy task.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Shohei Ohtani’s 6th triple of the year gives him the major league lead in triples



Because of course it does





70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shohei Ohtani’s 6th triple of the year gives him the major league lead in triples. Because of course he does" - Talkin' Baseball

Currently, Los Angeles Angels superstar leads the league in both home run and triples - with 32 and 6 respectively. Hitting a triple is becoming increasingly rare, with only four players hitting the 20-mark since 1957. The latest player to hit 20 triples was Jimmy Rollins of the Philadelphia Phillies, doing so in 2007.

As impressive as 20 triples is, especially by today's standards, it still does not eclipse the single season triple record. To determine that holder, we will need to go back in time, by over one hundred years.

"AC Trivia Tuesday: #Pirates John "Chief" Wilson set the #MLB record for triples in 1912 w 36. Only one player in the top 50 all-time list of most 3B in a season played after 1949. Name the player and the year." - Almost Cooperstown

The current MLB single season triple record is held by John Owen "Chief" Wilson, who clobbered 36 three-baggers during the 1912 season while he was playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

When it comes to the single season triple record for a team, that title is held by the 1979 Kansas City Royals. The team, who boasted stars like George Brett, Freddie Patek, and Amos Otis, hit 79 triples, more than any other team in the modern era. Interestingly, the Royals actually led the MLB in triples again in 2022, albeit by hitting only 38 on the season.

Single season triple record is doubtful to change anytime soon

There is just no doubt that the game is getting faster, and the field is getting smaller. As such, the ability for players to easily record triples is fading out fast. As fans, we should be thankful that many of us have been able to witness the golden age of the MLB triple. Get ready to see a lot fewer going forward.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault