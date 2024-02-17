What is a split contract in MLB? Exploring the details around deals with different salaries 

Recently, the New York Mets signed first baseman Ji-Man Choi to a one-year, $3.5 million split contract. This intrigued baseball enthusiasts after they heard of a contract of such nature and wished to know more about it.

A split contract allows teams to pay players based on the number of games they played in the major and minor leagues. The number of games he played on a Major League roster will determine his final salary, which will be a pro-rated portion of his contract salary.

The final salary is calculated by dividing his major league salary by 183 (the number of days in the MLB regular season) and multiplying it by the number of days spent on the roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For example, here, Ji-Man Choi's final salary will be determined based on the number of days he spends on the Mets roster.

Ji-Man Choi gets Spring Training invitation by Mets

After an underwhelming 2023 season, where he could only feature in 39 games due to injuries, Ji-Man Choi is tasked with performing well to activate his split contract.

According to contract terms reported by Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News in South Korea, the split contract will pay up to $3.5 million, including performance-related bonuses, if he makes the Opening Day roster.

Expand Tweet

In the early part of the 2023 season, Ji-Man Choi was placed on the injured list after suffering from a strained left Achilles. He rejoined the team on July 7 but the Pittsburgh Pirates soon dealt him to the San Diego Padres. The trade also saw Rich Hill move to the Padres in exchange for Alfonso Rivas, Estuar Suero and Jackson Wolf.

He went hitless in seven games following the trade and went down with a left rib strain on Aug. 14. On Sept. 5, he began his rehab assignment with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas. That day, however, Choi suffered a Lisfranc fracture after fouling a ball off his right foot.

In 2023, Choi batted .163, compiling 17 hits, six home runs, 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.