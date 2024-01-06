"What a steal" "He will annihilate the Mets" - Braves fans elated with the addition of infielder Luis Guillorme

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced they had signed free-agent infielder Luis Guillorme. The two sides agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract for the 2024 season.

The left-handed slugger is coming off a year where he appeared in 54 games for the New York Mets. During that stretch, he hit .224/.288/.327 with one home run and nine RBIs.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Guillorme is out of options, so Atlanta must keep him on the major league roster. If not, they will have to make him available to the rest of the league via a trade or waivers.

Atlanta will likely keep him on the roster, given they signed him for $1.1 million. He could see some time backing up players like Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, and Orlando Arcia.

"Guillorme utterly destroyed the Braves two years ago. Guy is a good player. What a steal" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"He will annihilate the Mets" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Braves fans are excited to see the team sign Luis Guillorme. He has been somebody on the Mets who often played his best against Atlanta.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It will be tough for Mets fans to see Guillorme sporting the red and blue, but the team non-tendered him in November, making him a free agent. Now, he gets a shot with a contending team.

Looking back at Luis Guillorme's tenure with the Mets

New York Mets v San Diego Padres

The Mets selected Luis Guillorme in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. In 2015, he made a name for himself after he was voted the South Atlantic League MVP.

During the 2017 season, Guillorme was added to the Mets' 40-man roster. He was eventually called up on May 9, 2018, and made his MLB debut on May 13, and hit a single off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola.

On March 14, 2021, Guillorme went to bat against St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks. Guillorme battled Hicks to a 22-pitch at-bat that resulted in a walk. It was the longest at-bat in MLB history.

The writing was on the wall for Guillorme's time in New York. He was optioned in May of last season. He returned but was placed on the injured list in July. He would stay on the IL until September 18.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.