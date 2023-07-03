What are T-Mobile Park's field dimensions? All you need to know about MLB All-Star Week 2023 venue

On July 10, the league's best will take to the field at T-Mobile Park in Seattle for the 2023 Home Run Derby. The following evening, fans will fill the stadium to watch the 93rd All-Star game.

With the voting concluded and the rosters named, many have high hopes for the 2023 Mid-Summer Classic. While the hometown Mariners will not have any position players in action, pitcher Luis Castillo will be among the AL's pitching corps.

Widely considered one of the most pitcher-friendly ballparks in the MLB, fans are not sure what to expect at this year's Home Run Derby. Last year, the derby was held at Dodger Stadium, considered to be another very pitcher-friendly park, with the NL winning by a 19-18 margin.

"All-Star Week is going to be electric and Capital One PLAY BALL Park will be at the heart of it all. Join in on the fun and gain access to autograph sessions, games and chances to meet @MLB and @Mariners legends." - T-Mobile Park

Widely considered one of the hardest ballparks for offenses in baseball, T-Mobile Park is, according to one study, 20% tougher to hit in than Great American Ballpark, home of the Cincinnati Reds and considered one of the best hitter ballparks.

With a center field distance of 401 ft, and right and left field distances of 381 and 378 feet respectively, T-Mobile Park's dimensions are very standard by MLB practice. However, the climate in Seattle may be playing a bigger part.

"Kolten Wong is hitting 0.05, it's no wonder that he's hitting at this level as he is still getting acclimated to the pitcher-friendly park that is T-Mobile Park." - Kobe

One of the first parks to install a humidor for baseballs in 2020, balls at Seattle Mariners home games. This, in theory, will protect the balls against the moist and damp air that citizens in Seattle are used to, and allow them to sail further.

Although T-Mobile Park was a hair above the average number of home runs in 2022, it continues to live up to it's name as one of the hardest places to get a hit in baseball. Hopefully when the All-Stars come to town, they will not let the Seattle moisture get in the way of crushing baseballs for all to see.

T-Mobile Park may be one of league's hardest, but it is also one of the nicest

The field in Seattle consistently ranks atop MLB fan experience indicators on account of features like their retractable roof and array of food options. While the weather in Seattle is not exactly amenable - or predictable - here's hoping that All-Star weekend 2023 turns out to have every success that fans have come to expect from this action-packed part of the season.

