What time is the Astros game today? | Start time, TV channel, live streams, and more

The Houston Astros now have their backs against the wall in the ALCS against the Texas Rangers. They are down 2-0 in the series after dropping Game 2 on Monday by a score of 5-4.

Texas pitching did just enough to be victorious, with Nathan Eovaldi holding Houston to three runs in six innings. The bullpen of Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman, and Jose Leclerc closed out the game.

What time is the Houston Astros game today?

Game 3 of the ongoing best-of-seven ALCS series between the Astros and the Rangers will kick off at 7:03 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. The game will start in Pacific time at 5:03 p.m. and 6:03 p.m. Central time.

What channel is the Houston Astros game on today?

The ALCS action can be watched live on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). However, viewers in Canada can watch the action on Sportsnet.

How to livestream the Astros game?

Fans who subscribe to FoxSportsLive or the FoxSportsGo App can live stream the ALCS Game 3 there. Those without cable can stream the game on FuboTV, Sling, or DirectTV.

ALCS Game 3 Preview: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers

The Astros must come alive in Game 3, as they are down 2-0 in the series. This is a best-of-seven, so they are running out of time. Their offense must get to the Rangers pitching staff early.

Houston will hand the ball to Cristian Javier, while Max Scherzer will make his return for the Rangers. Scherzer has not pitched since September 12, as he was dealing with a strain in his teres major muscle. He recently threw 69 pitches in an extended live session, so he should be good to go, but manager Bruce Bochy will closely monitor him.

If Houston can take Game 3, they might be able to turn the momentum around for the rest of the series. This will be a game that fans will not want to miss.