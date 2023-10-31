What time is the Diamondbacks game today? | Start time, TV channel, live streams and more

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost Game 3, 3-1, to the Texas Rangers in front of a sellout crowd at Chase Field on Monday. With that, the Rangers have taken a 2-1 lead in the ongoing World Series.

Texas Rangers who won the first game after an emphatic walk-off home run by Adolis Garcia, came up victorious in a tightly contested matchup.

Game 3 saw both pitching staffs coming out on top as the game saw only 11 hits combined from the Rangers (five hits) and the D-backs (six hits).

Shortstop Corey Seager blasted a two-run home run in the second inning which eventually turned out to be the difference in the game. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Max Scherzer started the game with three scoreless innings before exiting the mound in the fifth with an apparent injury.

What time is the Arizona Diamondbacks game today?

Game 4 of the best-of-seven World Series between the Rangers and Diamondbacks kicks off on October 31, Tuesday, at 8:03 P.M. ET at Chase Field in Arizona. The game will start at 5:03 P.M. PT and 7:03 P.M. CST. For Indian viewers, the game will start at 5:33 A.M. IST.

What channel is the Arizona Diamondbacks game on today?

FOX, the official broadcaster of the World Series, will telecast World Series Game 4 on TV.

How to live stream the Diamondbacks game?

With a subscription, viewers can watch World Series Game 4 live on FoxSportsLive or the FoxSportsGo App. If you don't have cable, you can watch the game for free by joining up for a free trial with FuboTV, Sling, or DirecTV. With a subscription, Indian fans can watch the game on Fancode.

World Series Game 4 Preview: Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

After losing out narrowly in Game 3 of the World Series, the D-backs will need to regroup and get their offense blooming once again. Meanwhile, the Rangers will hope to continue their momentum at Chase Field and extend their lead in the World Series.

However, there are injury concerns in the Rangers camp as Adolis Garcia was pulled out from the lineup in the eighth innings after feeling discomfort.

Both managers are holding their cards close to their chests and haven't revealed the Game 4 starters yet. It remains to be seen if we see a bullpen game at Chase Field.