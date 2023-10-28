What time is the Diamondbacks game today? | Start time, TV channel, live streams and more

The Arizona Diamondbacks enter Game 2 of the 2023 World Series after throwing away the first game against the Texas Rangers in the dying moments. The visitors were disappointed after Adolis Garcia's walk-off homer in the 11th innings took the game away from them at Globe Life Field on Friday night.

While the Rangers got on the board early in the first innings, Arizona got back into the game with some strong running between the bases and a Tommy Pham solo home run. However, Corey Seager tied the game with a two-run home run in the ninth before Adolis Garcia finished the job with a walk-off homer in the eleventh inning.

What time is the Diamondbacks game today?

Game 2 of the World Series is scheduled to start at 8:03 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 28, at the Globe Life Field in Texas. This means that the action will begin at 7:03 p.m. CST and 5:03 p.m. PT central time. For viewers in India, it will start at 5:33 p.m. IST.

What channel is the Diamondbacks game on today?

The World Series Game 2 will be telecast live on FOX Sports/FS1, the official broadcaster of the series.

How to live stream the D-backs game?

Game 2 of the World Series can also be viewed through the live stream channel on FoxSportsLive or with a subscription on the FoxSportsGo App.

Other channels available to the fans include FuboTV, DirecTV and Sling. Indian fans can subscribe to Fancode to follow the action.

World Series Game 2 Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers will enter Game 2 of the World Series with all the momentum as well as the home support behind them. Left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery is set to start for them in the second game and will come up against Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Merrill Kelly.

On the other side of the ball, the Rangers' offense is up and bouncing with Adolis Garcia leading the way since the start of the postseason. However, the D-backs showed their string running prowess and will surely look to take a game before going to play the next three games in Arizona.