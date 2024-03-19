What time is the Dodgers vs. Padres game today? Start time, TV listings, Live streams & more

The Seoul Series is about to begin. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are going to take each other on later this evening (or overnight) to kickstart the MLB season. They're playing eight days earlier than the rest of the league for this special international series. What time do the Dodgers and Padres play?

Fortunately, the start times are exactly the same for both games. Game 1 is on March 20 (which is tonight), and Game 2 is scheduled for March 21 at 6:05 am ET. That translates to the following time zones:

3:05 a.m. PT

3:35 pm IST

10:05 am GMT

7:05 pm KST

11:05 am BST

5:05 am CT

4:05 am MT

Whatever time zone you're in, this game is likely going to be at a strange time, save the local time zone. Since it's being played in Korea, it's a prime time game there. Everywhere else in the world has to follow. The reverse usually happens for American baseball games, so this is a flip of that.

How to watch Seoul Series: Dodgers vs. Padres

The Seoul Series is going to have two divisional rivals, but the two teams are not in the same situations. The Padres were in the NLCS in 2022, but they stumbled mightily and had to reset in 2023. They're not likely to be making a deep playoff run this season, while the Dodgers are World Series favorites. Here's how to watch.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are ready for the Seoul Series

Channels for Seoul Series

Fans who want to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres can view it nationally televised on ESPN. It is the first game of the MLB season, which is always televised. It is also a major series, so it's on TV.

Spectrum SportsNet LA (for those in the Los Angeles area) and Padres.tv will have the broadcast (since Bally Sports lost the Padres broadcasts) will have local broadcasts of the game.

Streaming for Seoul Series

In terms of streaming, MLB.TV will have the games for free as their Free Game of the Day option on both days. If you don't use that (which you should since it's free), Fubo.TV, which has a free week-long trial, can get you access to stream ESPN, but it costs $74.99 a month.

