What time is the Phillies game today? | Start time, TV Channel, Live Streams, and more

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday. Having taken the lead in the series with a decisive Game 1 victory, the Phillies are hungry for more.

The team's star power, featuring the likes of Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, has them in a strong position to make a deep postseason run. However, the D-backs did show resilience in their near-comeback during the previous game.

Sportskeeda has all the bases covered, providing fans with comprehensive details on how to catch every moment of this exciting clash.

How to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks?

For those eager to watch Game 2, the first pitch is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 17. TBS will be airing the game, making it accessible for most viewers with cable or satellite TV. Online streaming options also exist.

If you're tuning in from the United Kingdom, don't worry — you're covered. BT Sport will be broadcasting the game for baseball fans across the Atlantic.

How to stream Phillies vs. Diamondbacks?

If you prefer to stream the game online, there are several platforms to consider. MLB TV offers live streaming of all championship series games for its subscribers. If MLB TV isn't your cup of tea, alternative streaming services such as Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling also provide TBS in their channel selections.

Last night's Game 1 was a triumph for the Phillies, punctuated by home runs from Harper and Schwarber.

But the D-backs weren't easily subdued. Although they couldn't complete their late-game rally, their resilience suggests that this series is far from a foregone conclusion.

Aaron Nola is set to take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2. He'll be facing off against Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly.

Tonight's game promises to be an electrifying contest.