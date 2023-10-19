What time is the Phillies game today? | Start time, TV Channel, Live Streams, and more

The Philadelphia Phillies have slugged their way to a 2-0 NLCS lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The team has smashed home runs and outscored the Diamondbacks 15-3. They will look to take their success on the road for the next few games. So, what time is their game? Here's what you need to know.

What time is the Phillies game today?

The Phillies resume their series at 5:07 p.m. EST. At that time, Brandon Pfaadt will take the mound against the dominant Phillies lineup. They have been hot offensively and will look to continue raking in Game 3.

What channel is the Phillies game on today?

The Phillies face off with the Diamondbacks on TBS. The channel has been covering a lot of postseason baseball, so it will see Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and the Phils take on Corbin Caroll, Ketel Marte and the D'Backs. This is a key game, as a 3-0 hole is nearly insurmountable.

What live streams have the Phillies game today?

In terms of live streams, there are precious few choices for these games. Regular season games are easier to find streams for, including MLB.tv. That's not the case with the postseason, though.

The game has been put on TBS. That essentially means that they have the game, and no one else does.

Live television stand-ins, whether Hulu or Prime Video, will often have a package of channels you can pay for, and TBS could be among them. FuboTV is usually the best one to go with.

This service carries a ton of channels and acts like a cable provider that you can stream anywhere. It will have all the MLB postseason action, including the Texas Rangers series with the Houston Astros.

Unfortunately, the service costs about $74 a month, but there's a one-week free trial for first-time users. With that, you can watch most of the playoffs starting now and make good use of it. If you've already used a free trial, you will have to subscribe, though.