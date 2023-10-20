What time is the Phillies game today? | Start time, TV Channel, Live Streams, and more

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made it to the NLCS scoreboard, after winning 2-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 at Chase Field.

The Phillies, who won both their home games, could not carry the momentum and lost to the Dbacks in a thriller. The championship series stands at 2-1, so Arizona has its work cut out.

Game 3 was dominated by both the starting pitchers. Dbacks rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5.2 innings for no earned runs and struck out seven. Meanwhile, Phillies ace Ranger Suarez also pitched 5.2 scoreless innings. It took a walk-off hit from Ketel Marte to get Arizona their first win of the series.

What time is the Philadelphia Phillies game today?

Game 4 of the best-of-seven NLCS series between the Phillies and the Diamondbacks kicks off on October 20, Friday, at 8:07 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Arizona.

The game will start at 5:07 p.m. PT and 7:07 p.m. CST in Central Time. For Indian fans, the game starts at 5:37 a.m. IST.

What channel is the Philadelphia Phillies game on today?

The NLCS Game 4 action will be telecast live on TBS, the official broadcaster of the NLCS.

How to live live stream the Phillies game?

You can live stream the NLCS Game 4 on TBS App, with a subscription. You can also watch the game for free if you don't have cable by signing up for a free trial with FuboTV, Sling, or DirecTV. Indian fans can watch the game on Fancode with a subscription.

NLCS Game 4 Preview: Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks

After falling behind 2-0 in the NLCS series, the Dbacks have made a comeback to cut the Phillies series lead in half.

For the Diamondbacks, right-hander Slade Cecconi (0-1, 4.33 ERA) is expected to suit up as a primary pitcher in the bullpen game. Meanwhile, left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) will suit up for the Philadelphia.