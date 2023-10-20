Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 4 Predictions, Odds and Picks - October 20 | MLB 2023 Postseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NLCS in dramatic fashion. Tied in the bottom of the ninth innings, Ketel Marte hit a walk-off single that scored Pavin Smith. Arizona now has a win on the board, making the series 2-1 in favor of Philadelphia.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions

The two starting pitchers have already been announced. Cristopher Sanchez will take the ball for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Joe Mantiply. Sanchez has struggled at times during the regular season, compiling a 3-5 record across 18 starts. The same could be said for Matiply, as he holds a 2-2 record across three starts. Mantiply will likely be used as an opener for Arizona. Given their quiet bats on Thursday, expect Phillies batters to get to Mantiply early. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos all went hitless in Thursday's matchup. It is highly unlikely the same will be said for Friday's game. Watch out for the Phillies to score early and often and take home Game 4.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Tips

According to FanDuel, the Phillies are a -134 favorite to win Game 4 on Friday, while the Diamondbacks are +114. The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs. You can take the 1.5-run line at +115 odds if you are a confident Philadelphia fan. Aside from the games they have lost in the postseason, the Phillies have won every game by at least two runs.

Where to Watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

TBS is the exclusive home for the National League Championship Series. First pitch is set for 8:07 P.M. ET, 7:07 P.M. CST, and 5:07 P.M. PT. The game will take place on TBS. Fans will also be able to livestream the game on the TBS app.